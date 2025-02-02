Despite February just beginning, Odisha is already experiencing unseasonal heat, with temperatures rising across multiple regions. The unexpected spike has raised concerns about an intense summer ahead.



According to the regional meteorological center in Bhubaneswar, the capital recorded a temperature of 34.4°C by 2:30 PM on Sunday. The highest temperature in the state was reported in Paralakhemundi, reaching 35.6°C.



In addition to the rising heat, a yellow warning for dense fog has been issued for the next 24 hours in several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal.



Meteorologists predict further temperature fluctuations in the coming days, urging residents to stay prepared for early summer conditions.