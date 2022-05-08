Odisha Braces For Cyclone ‘Asani’; Here’s What SRC Briefed On Response Plan

Bhubaneswar: In view of impending cyclonic storm ‘Asani’, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, today directed the Collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts to evacuate people living in thatched and mud houses to nearby cyclone shelters as a precautionary measure.

The Odisha SRC has directed for evacuation of people living in thatched and mud houses in Rangeilunda, Chikiti, Ganjam and Chhatrapur blocks of Ganjam district, Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri, Gopa, Kakatpur and Astaranga blocks of Puri district, Balikuda, Erasama, Kujang blocks of Jagatsinghpur district, Mahakalpada and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara district by the evening of 10th May.

Similarly, pregnant women who are about to give birth within the next 15 days will be shifted to a nearby government hospital for proper care and treatment, the SRC said.

By the morning of the 9th of May, four ODRAF teams will be deployed in Ganjam, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri districts.

The Collectors of 18 districts, Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Berhampur Municipal Corporations, have been asked to be prepared to clear waterlogged areas as heavy downpour is likely by the cyclonic storm, the SRC added.

The Departments of Rural Development, Water Resources, Urban Development, Energy, and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water have been instructed to keep all their human resources and machines in readiness. They will be deployed as directed by the SRC where necessary, it was learnt.

The Department of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) Department will inform all the districts and adjoining offices of disaster management guidelines and stay prepared to tackle if any such situation arises.

A senior official from the F&ARD department will be in constant contact with the nodal officer of the SRC office. The department will ensure the stock of necessary medicines at various veterinary clinics.

Besides, the fishermen have been barred from entering the sea, and all boats that have already sailed have returned safely, the SRC further added.

As per the latest bulletin from the IMD, cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 14kmph during the past 6 hours, and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. The system is about 880km south-southeast of Puri, the IMD bulletin read.