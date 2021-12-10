Odisha Boys & Girls Teams Emerge As Pool Winners And Qualifies For Pre Quarter Finals

The Junior National Rugby 7s Championship (Under-18 Boys & Girls) organized by Rugby India, Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA), Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha & KIIT – Deemed to be University is being held at KIIT Rugby Stadium, Campus 13 from 10th – 12th December 2021. A total 600 participants from 24 men teams & 21 women teams are participating in this said championship. On the opening day Odisha Boys Team won all its pool matches against Chandigarh & Madhya Pradesh and Odisha Girls Team won all its pool matches against Chhattisgarh & Pondicherry and emerged as Pool winners and qualified for the pre quarter finals.

Today’s matches were attended by Rahul Bose, Actor & Board Member – Rugby India; Priyadarshi Mishra, Chairman – Odisha State Housing Board & President – Odisha Rugby Football Association & Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Secretary – Odisha Rugby Football Association. All the members of Rugby India & ORFA thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing unconditional support (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) in hosting this national championship at KIIT premises and also thanked DSYS, Govt. of Odisha for providing financial support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal congratulated both the Odisha Boys & Girls teams for their excellent performance & wished them good luck for their upcoming matches. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.