Odisha Boy Sriyank Padhy Bags Asia Book Of Records For Incredible Memory Power

Jeypore: An eight-year-old boy from Odisha’s Koraput, Sriyank Padhy has secured a place in the Asia Book of Records for his incredible memory power including extensive knowledge of the currencies, folk dances, state capital.

As per reports, Sriyank accurately named the currencies of 157 countries classifying their folk dances within a record 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

A student of Class II, from Jeypore in Koraput district, Sriyank had also bagged the ‘India Book of Records’ for the fastest recitation of folk dances of all 28 Indian States and 9 Union Territories in 34 seconds. He has been also awarded “Best Achiever’s Award-2021” as the title of “Youngest Proficient Recaller Award” by Magic Book of Records, in the field of Fastest to Recall Folk Dance and Currencies of Countries.

The wonder kid’s mother Swapna Hota, who is a school teacher, is behind his remarkable achievements at this early age. During the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Swapna got enough time to pass on, what she had learned, to Sriyank making him keen in general knowledge. She said that Sriyank’s fondness towards learning new things encouraged her to boost his knowledge to the next level.

Sriyank aims to become a doctor in future and he has his family’s full support for this. He has made his family, relatives and school teachers proud by achieving the remarkable feats at such a young age.