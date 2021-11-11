Odisha-Born IPS SN Pradhan Appointed NCB Chief

Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Odisha, Satya Narayan Pradhan, has been appointed as Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a deputation basis till the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2024, or until further orders.

The 1988-batch Jharkhand-cadre IPS officer SN Pradhan had been given the additional charge of the anti-drug central agency this year. He had assumed the office as the DG of NCB on July 29, 2021.

As 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Atul Karwal was on Tuesday appointed as NDRF Director-General, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in a late Wednesday order appointed Pradhan as Director-General of NCB on a full-time basis.