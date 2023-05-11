Odisha born India’s first K-pop Idol, Sriya Lenka, set to star in a K-pop Music Video Album

Seoul: After scripting history by joining South Korea’s globally renowned K-pop girl band Blackswan and performing alongside her bandmates in the inaugural ceremony of FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the 19-year-old will now be starring in a K-pop Music Video.

The music video is part of Blackswan’s 2nd comeback album named ‘That Karma’ scheduled to be released on 19 May 2023 at 6 pm KST (2:30 PM IST) as revealed on the official social media handles of the kpop group. Sriya being the lead vocalist and main dancer of the group will feature alongside her bandmates – Fatou (Main rapper and leader) from Belgium, Nvee (Main vocal) from USA, and Gabi (sub-vocal and dancer) from Brazil.

As per the album track list released on official social media handles of Blackswan, the girls have lent their voice to the below two songs –

Take a look at BLACKSWAN’s ‘That Karma’ track list and comeback schedule below, and stay tuned for updates.