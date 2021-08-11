Odisha Board 10th Exams To Be Conducted In CBSE Framework

Cuttack: In a bid to shape the examination pattern of the 10th class, Odisha Board has adopted the framework of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), officials informed on Wednesday.

According to Cuttack-based Board of Secondary Education officials, the students can fill up the forms online and sit for the examinations at the designated centre by the board. The duration of the examinations will be one hour followed by an online evaluation of the OMR sheets.

Under this framework, two board exams, namely half-yearly and annual, will be conducted for the students. Every year the half-yearly examinations will take place in the last week of November where the students will have to attempt Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 50 marks comprising 50% of the whole syllabus, officials said.

Whereas the annual exams in the last week of April where the students will also attempt MCQs of 50 marks which will include the complete syllabus. The District Education Officer will decide which teacher will check the answer sheets of which school. The result will be uploaded at the Odisha Board official portal, officials added.

The final mark sheet will be prepared on the weightage of 20% of internal assessment, 30% of half-yearly examination, and 50% of the annual examination, officials further added.