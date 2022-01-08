Odisha BJP Workers Stage Dharna Over PM’s Security Breach Issue

Bhubaneswar: Condemning PM Modi’s security breach incident, scores of Odisha BJP workers on Saturday staged dharna at various places in the state.

The party workers from various districts — Nayagarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar have demanded stern action against the culprits in the breach.

Protesting in front a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Capital city, BJP General Secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar blamed the Punjab Government for the security beach.

“Prime Minister Modiji is one of the best leaders in the world at present. We strongly condemn the conspiracy against him. We demand stern action against the culprits,” said Samantsinghar.

Notably, Modi’s convoy was held up on a flyover at Ferozepur, around 30 km ahead from its destination, National Martyrs Museum in Hussainiwala, due to a road blockade by protesters on Wednesday.