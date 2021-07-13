Odisha BJP To Stage Week-Long Protest Over Electricity Tariff Hike, Frequent Power Cuts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP is planning to stage a week-long protest over electricity tariff hike and frequent-power cut, informed party president Samir Mohanty on Tuesday.

Addressing media, Mohanty saidthat the agitation will begin from tomorrow (July 14) and end on July 20. BJP worker will stage protest in front of all electricity offices across the State, Mohanty informed.

Power tariff was raised by 20 paise per unit in October last year and a further hike of 30 paise per unit.