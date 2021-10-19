Odisha BJP Takes Out Rally Demanding Min Dibya Shankar Mishra’s Dismissal

Bhubaneswar: Demanding Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s dismissal over missing lady teacher case, Odisha BJP took out a rally near Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

A team of party members led by BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantasinghar marched towards Lok Seva Bhawan holding banners and posters.

The party members demanded Mishra’s resignation alleging his good relations with prime accused Sahu.

Meanwhile, police deployed over there tried to pacify the crowd but in vain.

Yeatersay, Leader Of Opposition, Pradipta Kumar Naik also demanded the resignation of his alleged involvement in the case.

BJP MP Basant Panda also said that the minister had good relations with Govind Sahu, who was detained in connection with the case and escaped from police custody.