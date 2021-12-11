Odisha BJP MLAs Meet Guv, Express Concerns Over State Assembly’s Early Sine Die Adjournment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP leaders on Saturday met Governor Ganeshi Lal and expressed their concerns about early sine die adjournment of State Assembly and other issues.

The saffron party lawmakers also raised their concerns over police excess on Opposition party workers, the absence of CM Naveen Patnaik from the House proceedings, and delay in justice over Mamita Meher murder case.

“The Speaker has adjourned all eight sessions of the Sixteenth Legislative Assembly indefinitely to prevent the opposition from discussing the issues and fundamental demands of the people of the state in the Assembly,” the BJP leaders alleged.

Reportedly, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the State Assembly sine with 17 more business days remaining. Govt chief whip had moved the adjournment motion notice in the House.

Earlier in the day, there was chaos in the House with the BJP and Congress targeting the government over Mamita Meher’s murder case and demanding the ouster of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly, which commenced on December 1, was scheduled to conclude on December 31, with a total of 26 working days.