Odisha BJP Lodges FIR Across State Against ‘Police Excess’

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday lodged complaints at various police stations across Odisha against alleged police excesses on youth activists of the party, a saffron camp functionary said.

Activists of the party will also stage demonstrations outside SP offices of all the districts on Saturday, he said.

Odisha BJP general secretary Pritiviraj Harichandan alleged that the police “mercilessly assaulted” members of BJP Yuva Morcha during a rally in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

“The police at the instruction of the BJD has been trying to scare BJP workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra on Thursday visited the Jharpada jail here and met the party’s imprisoned youth activists.

“The police did not allow us to lodge a complaint against the erring policemen and goons who attacked our supporters,” the BJP leader said.

Alleging that “all efforts have been made to malign the image of BJP Yuva Morcha,” Mishra said the police attack on political programmes is unheard of across the country.

“Our people are threatened for staging demonstrations democratically. Some people, who were not in uniform, also assaulted the party activists,” he added.