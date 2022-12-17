Odisha BJP Brainstorms To Prepare Roadmap For 2024 Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held a brainstorming session to chalk out strategies for forthcoming 2024 general elections.

The closed-door meeting which was attended by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha in-charge Sunil Bansal and other party functionaries also discussed the loopholes that led to the party’s debacle in Padampur.

The opposition party had defeated the BJD in the Dhamnagar by-election in November, but lost to the ruling party in the state in the Padampur bypoll held this month.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Pradhan said there are lessons to be learnt from both the Dhamnagar and Padampur bypolls, keeping the 2024 elections in mind.

”The BJP is the main opposition party in Odisha and people expect us to bring to the fore the incumbent government’s inefficiency and corrupt practices. Besides politics, we will be discussing strategies for strengthening party organisation at every level,” he said.

This meeting will help the saffron party frame a roadmap for 2024, he added.

BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said that issues discussed include ways to strengthen the party’s organisation and make workers more energetic.

A blueprint has been prepared and the party will move forward according to it, he said.