The Odisha BJP on Saturday announced the names of new district presidents in a meeting.
The meeting was attended by observers and senior BJP members. The new district presidents aim to implement government schemes effectively and strengthen the party’s structure.
Here is the list of the District Presidents:
- Kalahandi- Jugal Pod
- Ganjam- Saroj Sabat
- Balangir- Dr Sribatsa Behera
- Sundargarh- Girish Sahu
- Dhenkanal – Ras Bihari Sahu
- Kendrapara- Sasanka Sekhar Sethi
- Balasore- Iswar Chandra Behera
- Cuttack city- Sukanta Chandra Biswal
- Puri- Debendra Tarai
- West Mayurbhanj (Rairangpur)- Jurilal Mohanty
- Nabarangpur: Kunja Bihari Das
- Mayurbhanj (West): Jurilal Mahanta