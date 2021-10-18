Odisha BJP, Cong Should Desist From Playing Cheap Politics: BJD Over Missing Lady Teacher Case

Bhubaneswar: After both the major opponent parties–BJP and Congress–lambasted the ruling BJD and demanded State Home Minister Captain Dibyashankar Mishra’s resignation over Kalahandi’s missing lady teacher case, the conch party later on Monday released a press statement regarding the issue.

In a press statement, BJD spokesperson said, “It is a sensitive matter. The matter is under investigation.

Odisha BJP and Congress should desist from playing cheap politics on such sensitive

issues.”

After Kalahandi’s missing lady teacher case took a different turn with the escape of the accused Gobinda Sahu, Odisha opposition parties have demanded state minister Dibya Shankar Mishra in this connection.

Meanwhile, retaliating on this issue, Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said, “Law will take its own course, we have full faith in the system. Anyone found guilty shall be punished.”

Worth mentioning, a lady teacher of Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling under Sindhekela Police limits of Kalahandi district is been missing for the past 11 days.

It has been alleged by the family of Mamita that Sahu had forced many women employees at the school to keep illicit relationships with him. In fact, he is directly involved in the missing of Mamita because she threatened to expose Sahu, alleged her brother, Bunty Sahu.

Based on the complaint filed by Mamita’s brother Bunty, police had detained Sahu for further questioning into the matter.