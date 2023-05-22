Odisha: Bikram Arukha, Sudam Marndi, & Sarada Nayak Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers

Bhubaneswar: Three senior Odisha MLAs Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sudam Marndi, and Sarada Prasad Nayak took the oath as Cabinet Ministers on Monday.

Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha, who has resigned from the post of Odisha Assembly Speaker, Bangirposhi MLA Sudam Marndi and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak were administered the oath by Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at the convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the Swearing-In Ceremony of the newly inducted members of the Council of Ministers today. This is the second rejig in CM Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet. In June of last year, he reorganised his cabinet.

Other cabinet ministers and government officials were also present.

After the assassination of Health Minister Nab Das and the resignation of Schools and Public Mass Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu, there were three vacancies in the cabinet.

Among the potential candidates for the role of speaker, Prafulla Samal, Debi Prasad Mishra, Amar Prasad Satpathy, and Badri Narayan Patra are current frontrunners.