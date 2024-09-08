Bhubaneswar: The State government has declared Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi “structurally unsafe” for habitation and authorised the Works Dept to dismantle the structure.

A notification from the Home Dept reads: The Chief Architect, Department of Architecture & Environs, New Delhi Municipal Council directed that Govt. buildings in Delhi are to be taken up for Structural Safety Audit. In accordance with the action plan for making buildings in Delhi Seismically complaint pursuant to Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi

Works Department completed the Structural Safety Audit of the three Bhawans of Govt. of Odisha at New Delhi- Odisha Bhawan, Odisha Niwas, Odisha Sadan and the OSD Chief Engineer, Odisha reported the Odisha Bhawan, New Delhi is unsafe for long term use and recommended for demolition of the existing building within 2-3 year.

the Chief Engineer-cum-Additional Secretary, Works Department have reported that the Odisha Bhawan, New Delhi is beyond economic repair and the building is not safe for habitation.

The EIC-cum-Special Secretary, Works Department recommended Home Department to declare the Odisha Bhawan, New Delhi building unsafe as per Para 6.3.8 & Para 6.3.9 of OPWD Code, Volume-1.

After careful consideration of above reports/recommendation, Goverment declared the Odisha Bhawan, New Delhi structurally unsafe for habitation and the Works Department has been authorized for dismantlement of the same.