Odisha-based veteran Coal India executives participate in interactive session with MCL CMD

Bhubaneswar: Retired officers of Coal India Limited, settled in Odisha, joined for an interactive session with Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), held in the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The interactive session saw the stalwarts of Coal industry, including former CMD & Directors of MCL/ CIL and sister subsidiaries, sharing their insights on various facets of business management and industrial outlook.

Addressing the august gathering, Mr Sinha said the Coal India, in general and MCL in particular, has witnessed exponential growth in past couple of decades and successfully ensured adequate energy for the economic growth of the nation.

Commending the veterans for their contributions, the CMD said, “the successful growth of the company has been possible only because of the strong foundation laid by the able leaders of yesteryears”.

Mr Sinha also released a directory of Coal India veterans in Odisha.

A leading coal producing company in the country, MCL has the coal production and despatch target of 163 million tonne and 182 million tonne respectively for financial year 2021-22.

Up to 19th of December 2021, MCL has produced 110.5 million tonne coal registering a growth of 14.5 %, while despatched at 123.1 million tonne was also up by 21.6% over same period last year.

With 141.4 MCuM OB removal, the company has registered growth of 21% over same period last fiscal.

Meanwhile, mining institute GeoMineTech, Bhubaneswar, felicitated Mr Sinha with the CMD Excellence Award-2021.

Prominent among senior officers present on the occasion were Mr PM Prasad, CMD, Central Coalfields Limited, Ranchi (JH), Mr OP Singh, Director Technical (Operations)/Projects & Planning, MCL, Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance) and Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel).