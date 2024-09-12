Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based Komal Panda has been announced as the national winner of India for the James Dyson Award 2024.

Her innovation, Novocarry, a portable cooling carrier that helps keep insulin and other liquid medication under desired temperatures, has been selected amongst a multitude of inventions across the nation. The India national winner Komal will receive a prize money of approximately INR 5 Lakhs (£5,000).

The James Dyson Award (JDA) invites students from 30 countries to create ingenious solutions using straightforward yet effective engineering principles. The 2024 edition in India was a showcase of remarkable ingenuity, with young engineers presenting innovative solutions to real-world problems.

“Design engineering has the power to transform the world. The James Dyson Award is not just about recognizing innovative solutions; it’s about inspiring the next generation of engineers to think creatively and tackle the challenges of tomorrow “I was truly impressed by the entries from India this year, including remarkable creations like Novocarry by Komal Panda. Each innovation reflects the incredible talent and creativity of young engineers, showcasing their ability to solve real-world problems with simple yet brilliant solutions.

It’s a testament to the bright future of design engineering in India and a reminder of the impact that passionate, inventive minds can have on our

world.”, said Nathan Lawson McLean, Senior Design Manager at Dyson.

Novocarry’s advanced cooling technology preserves insulin potency during long-distance travel, even in areas with limited electricity, and its powerful battery doubles as a charging station, making it a uniquely versatile solution. As per the WHO report, nearly 20% of temperature-sensitive healthcare products are damaged on roadways due to deficient cold chains 1 . Novocarry addresses the lack of portability and insufficient cooling efficiency for medicines, which are essential for individuals managing diabetes and other medical conditions requiring medication stability and confidence in their storage.

Komal Panda, National Winner of India for the James Dyson Award 2024said I was inspired to create Novocarry after witnessing my father's daily struggle to store and transport insulin due to the lack of refrigeration at his office. My goal was to design a solution that would promote independence and peace of mind for individuals who rely on medications that require refrigeration. Winning the James The Dyson Award feels surreal, as the previous winners were a significant source of motivation for me to create something that drives change through design. This recognition validates my design process and provides Novocarry with a global platform.

I’m eager to bring this product to life as soon as possible and make living with diabetes a little easier for millions around the world.” In addition to the national winner, the James Dyson Award announced Krea Limb and HydroChurn as the first and second runners-up respectively, for India. The top three entries will represent India in the international round. The final winners will be selected by Sir James Dyson himself. Run by the James Dyson Foundation, a charitable trust established by James Dyson, the James Dyson Award is dedicated to igniting enthusiasm for design engineering among young people. It acts as a platform to honour, motivate, and inspire the future generation of design engineers.