Odisha Bans Kaudia Yatra This Year Also Due To COVID-19 Situation

Bhubaneswar: In view of prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Odisha Government has banned Kaudia Yatra also known as Bol Bom like last year.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner, in an order, informed that following assessment of present COVID situation and in the interest of general public, the state government has ordered that the activities related to Kaudia Yatra and congregations will remain prohibited.

Kaudias or Bol Bom devotees are restricted to congregate, carry water from any religious place or walk on public roads to pour water in temples or Lord Shiva Temples during the Odia month of Shravan (July/August), 2021, the SRC order read.

Last year also, the State government had banned Kaudia Yatra due to COVID-19 situation.