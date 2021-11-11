Odisha Bandh: 35 Platoon Police Force To Be Deployed In Twin City Tomorrow

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: As many as 35 Platoon of Police Force will be deployed in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar during the Bandh tomorrow, informed Commissionerate Police on Thursday.

Twin city Commissioner said in a presser today that during the Bandh in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack tomorrow the High Court order will be strictly followed.

Commissionerate Police will see that the general public should not be affected due to the Bandh tomorrow.

As many as 35 Platoon of Police Force will be deployed tomorrow. The Commissioner said that in case of violation of the directive, stringent action will be taken.

It is noteworthy that, the Odisha unit of Congress was scheduled to hold six-hour bandh across the State tomorrow on November 12 seeking justice for deceased lady teacher Mamita Meher, informed party spokesperson Debasish Patnaik at a press meet earlier today.

The order of the Orissa High Court issued today regarding the Bandh said that there shall be no attempt to forcibly close any lawful activity or any shop or establishment or prevent the plying of buses, trains and all forms of public transport.