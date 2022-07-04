Odisha bags “Top Performer” in DPIIT State’s Startup Ranking 2021

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sets the tone of commitment to the startup ecosystem in the state with securing the “Top Performer” in the third edition of DPIIT State Startup Ranking 2021, released by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles on 4th July 2022 in a felicitation ceremony held at The Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conducted the 3rd edition of the State Startup Ranking exercise with the key objective to strengthen the support of States and UTs who converge their efforts to holistically build their startup ecosystems. State Startup Ranking Framework 2021 was developed as a robust and outcome-oriented exercise that targeted to achieve large scale progress across each State and UT. The evaluation carried out a detailed assessment of responses across 26 parameters and feedback was received from various stakeholders.

The framework encouraged 31 states and union territories to work towards reducing regulations for the expansion of startups and strengthening support for the startup ecosystem. This exercise having launched in 2018, awarded Odisha for being the “Leader State” for its support to the Startup Ecosystem in 2019 and in this State Startup Ranking-2021, Odisha took a leap to be accorded with the Top Performer position for instituting inclusive and holistic policies and schemes to develop entrepreneurs across every corner of the State. Odisha has left no stone unturned to nurture and promote the startups in the state and has always taken progressive initiatives for empowering the young talents who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

“Currently, we are working out on the new Odisha Startup & Innovation Policy-2022 which will be the best policy in the country adding support system for Student Innovation, Women Entrepreneurship and Grassroot/Rural Innovation. We are focusing on creating a conducive environment for startups to grow and build a world-class startup ecosystem for the young entrepreneurs/innovators of Odisha,” said the Executive Chairman, Dr. Omkar Rai on the achievement of Odisha in State Startup Ranking 2021.

Startup Odisha has so far recognised more than 1300 startups out of which more than 40% are led by women. To support the startups there are 15 nodal institutions, 24 incubators and 150 mentors onboarded with Startup Odisha. The multifaceted growth of startups in the state shall see further growth in coming years and contribute to the nation’s economical progress.