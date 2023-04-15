Odisha Bags Global Planet Purpose Award In US

Bhubaneswar: Odisha bagged Global Planet Award 2023 in the United States for implementing validation of paddy crop system.

The coveted award was presented to Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department at the Planet Explore 2023-Transparency to Action Conference in Washington DC.

The Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department has implemented the automation system equipped with satellite assisted paddy crop validation with help of Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC).

“This innovative intervention of State Govt has tremendous potential to bring relief to genuine farmers and ensure proper targeting of MSP of paddy,” the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department tweeted.