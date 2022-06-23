Odisha Bags First Prize In National MSME Award 2022

Bhubaneswar: The MSME Department of the Odisha Government has been awarded first prize in the category “National MSME Award 2022 to States / UTs for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME Sector” by virtue of various developmental initiatives taken up for the development of MSMEs.

Kalahandi has been awarded third prize in the category “National MSME Award 2022 to Aspirational districts for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME Sector” as the sectoral development was in the line of award parameters.

Similarly, Mr Sumeet Mohanty M/s Saferisk Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Bhubaneswar has been awarded first prize in the category “Award for Service Entrepreneurship – Service Small Enterprise (Overall)”. Mr Sibabrata Rout M/s Amarnath Pest Management Technology, Cuttack has been awarded third prize in the category “Award for Service Entrepreneurship – Service Micro Enterprise (Overall)”.

The Government of India came up with the National MSME Award 2022 Scheme comprises of altogether 44 categories include Manufacturing entrepreneurship (12 awards), Service entrepreneurship (09 awards), Special Category Enterprises (14 wards) and Institutional Support to MSMEs (09 Awards).

MSME Department along with Aspirational Districts of the State participated in the National MSME Award 2022 in the relevant category. Similarly, Micro, Small & Medium enterprises filed online applications in the appropriate categories of awards.

Awards to States & UTs and Aspirational Districts for their contribution to the MSME, parameters like sector-specific policies & their performance, the efficacy of Facilitation Council, Grievance redressal, Y-o-Y growth of MSME budget, growth of MSME credit, implementation of the cluster approach, Udyam Registration, skill development programmes & awareness conducted, etc. were taken into account. Applications in these categories were evaluated by Selection Committee at the Government of India level.

Applications for Enterprise level awards are evaluated through State Level Selection Committee (SLSC) and National Level Selection Committee (NLSC) on the basis of Investment in Plant & Machinery, turnover both total & export, net profit, the value of current assets & liabilities, expenditure on Salary & Employees welfare and total Employees.

The Government of India received as many as 2785 applications against 44 categories for scrutiny and finalization of awards.