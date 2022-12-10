Odisha Bags 1st Prize for Generating Highest Number of ABHA IDs

Bhubaneswar: In yet another feat, Odisha has bagged the 1st prize for generation of highest number of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts) IDs during Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 campaign.

On behalf of the state health department, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Odisha, Dr Brundha D received the coveted award from Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day celebration at Varanasi on Saturday.

ABHA ID is a unique health ID for citizens to access medical records anytime and anywhere in India, an official release said.

It gives complete digitised history of their health which gives a better understanding of their health status to doctors and other healthcare providers for appropriate and timely diagnosis and treat across India.

December 12 is celebrated as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC) every year. The theme for this year is “Build the World we Want: A Healthy Future for All”.

To achieve the feat, the health department undertook intensive Management Information System (MIS) campaign across the state with special emphasis on ABHA ID creation, improving utilisation of e-Sanjeevani (telemedicine services) and strengthening of all e-Health initiative at Sub-Centre level since October 12, 2022.

In response to Centre’s target of 21.90 lakhs ABHA IDs creation, the state has created 43, 61, 895 (199%) number of ABHA IDs by using different portals like NCD portal, RCH portal, e-Sanjeevani, PMNDP & Nikshya Portal (NTEP).

As a result, Odisha has ranked top among all states and UTs. Top 10 ranking districts in the country are from Odisha – Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapada, Balasore, Puri and Keonjhar.

In order to accomplish this Team Health Odisha has shown the highest level of commitment and dedication for achieving this feat for the creation of the maximum number of ABHA IDs in the country, despite several challenges.