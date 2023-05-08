Odisha B.Ed, M.Ed admission 2023: Entrance test and e-admission timeline here

Bhubaneswar: The Common Application Form (CAF) for admission into the teacher education (TE) courses like B.Ed, B.H.Ed and M.Ed for the academic year 2023-24 is now live on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal- https://te.samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the notification, candidates whose final U.G. results are awaited can also apply online in the Common Application Form (CAF) to appear in the entrance test. The last date to apply for the entrance examination is May 14.

Here is the timeline of Odisha B.Ed, M.Ed admission 2023

Availability of online Common Application Form (CAF) on the website https://te.samsodisha.gov.in/- 04.05.2023 (02:00 PM)

Last date for applying online CAF through https://te. samsodisha.gov. in/- 14.05.2023 (11:45 PM)

Handing over the CAF details to SSB, Odisha by OCAC- 18.05.2023

Availability of Hall Ticket in SSB website for downloading- 01.06.2023 to 11.06.2023

Conduct of Entrance Test-2023 for M.Ed- 10.06.2023

Conduct of Entrance Test-2023 for B.Ed., B.H.Ed.- 11.06.2023

Updation of Graduation/Equivalent marks by the applicant- 08.07.2023 (10:00 AM) to 16.07.2023 (1 1:45 PM)

Handing over the entrance marks to OCAC by SSB, Odisha- 15.07.2023

Candidates whose final U.G. results are awaited are required to upload their marks prior to preparation of the “Merit List” within the timeline.

“Please note that these dates are subject to change and candidates are advised to keep checking the Key Dates of SAMS TE website for updates,” the state higher education department said.