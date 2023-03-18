Odisha Awarded for Lift Irrigation Projects

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha bagged “Water Digest Water Awards 2022-23” for exemplary work in the field of water conservation and Management. One is for Best Infrastructure Pioneer Project Award for Upper Indravati LI Project & another is to Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Ltd. for “Best Community Lift Irrigation Project for the year towards outstanding efforts made within the water sector.

Managing Director, OLIC-cum-Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha Sudhansu Mohan Samal and Sri Anil Kumar Panigrahi, CCE, Upper Indravati Project received these awards from the Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Sri Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on 16th March 2023 in a ceremony held at New Delhi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the Water Resources Department, Odisha on receiving these two awards. Minister, DoWR, Commerce& Transport Smt. TukuniSahu has also expressed her great pleasure for this achievement of DoWR as well as OLIC.

DoWR bags Best Infra Pioneer Project Award for Upper Indravati LIProject

OLIC wins Best Community Project of the Year Award

The upper Indravati Megalift Project is located on the left bank of Hati Barrage in JayapatanaTahasil of Kalahandi District. The project comprises different components, such as eight rows of 1600 mm dia rising main for 4.627 Km., a Pump house, a lined canal of 43.26 Km. etc. The project provides irrigation to CCA of 26,248Ha. out of which 5,881 Ha. In Dharmagada block, 8,200 Ha. inJayapatana block and12,167 Ha. In Koksara block. The project was dedicated to the people of Odisha after being inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha on 14.01.2021. This year for the first time Rabi irrigation provided to an ayacut of 12,998 Ha. This project was awarded ‘WORLD WATER AWARDS–2022-23’ in the category of ‘Best Infrastructure Pioneer Project’ being organised by the Water Digest.

Similarly, the contribution of Community Lift Irrigation Projects in the State has been empowering to diversify into other crops and upliftment of communities, on-ground tangible changes and cost-effectiveness, ease of implementation, and high social impacts.

Upon receiving these awards, the Department of Water Resources celebrated this success today at Rajiv Bhawan with the presence of DC-cum-ACS, DoWR Smt. Anu Garg, Chairman, OLIC Amaresh Patri, MD, OLIC Sudhansu Mohan Samal, EIC, DoWR Bhaktaranjan Mohanty and senior officers of DoWR & OLIC. Speaking on the occasion Smt. Garg said this is the hard work, dedication, commitment and team effort for which we rendered this achievement. She also expressed excelling much better in other branches too to achieve such an award in future.

This year OLIC is celebrating its Golden Jubilee on the completion of 50 years of its foundation. In this golden Jubilee year, OLIC received such a National Award for 2nd consecutive year. The entire team of OLIC celebrated this honour and promised to render a consistent effort to provide assured irrigation facilities for the betterment of farmers in the State.