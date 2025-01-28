The time is now favourable for investment in Odisha and everyone is now showing interest in investing in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Pravati Parida has thanked all the partners for continuing their sincere efforts to transform the state of Odisha, the land of excellent arts, into Utkarsh Odisha today.

Addressing the investors and representatives of industry bodies on the occasion of the seminar titled “Chemical, Petrochemical and Plastic” organized on the occasion of Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Parida said that Odisha is making great progress in the chemical, petrochemical and plastic industries today and is attracting domestic and foreign investors. Odisha has not only brought industrial production within the country, but has also created a special market for itself in the international arena.

Minister for Industry, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampada Chandra Swain said that Odisha is going to be a partner in the triumph of developed India due to the progress and prosperity in the industrial sector in the state. Odisha has now become a special hub in the production of chemicals, petrochemicals and plastics. This has been possible due to the development of infrastructure and provision of ancillary facilities with a well-thought-out and planned long-term goal in our industrial sector. Many ancillary industrial units have been established depending on the refinery of Indian Oil Corporation established in Paradip. Similarly, the commercial growth of small industries established in Paradip Plastic Park has also been possible. We are giving importance to a value-added product, said Minister Swain.

In this session, Mr. Bhupendra Singh Punia, Managing Director, IPICOL and IDCO, presented detailed information on the strategic goals of Odisha in the chemical and petrochemical sectors and ensuring its industrial future.

On this occasion, the seminar on “Global Competition in Chemicals and Odisha in It” was coordinated by Mr. Manas Majumdar, Partner and Leader, P.W.C., India, while Mr. Ravi Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, Lakshmi Organic Ltd., Mr. Aditya Berry, Chambers Inc., Mr. N. Suresh Krishnan, Managing Director, Paradip Phosphate Ltd., Mr. Manish Kiri, Chairman, Kiri Industries Ltd., Mr. Manikant Nayak, Managing Director, Tata Steel, SEZ, made key contributions and shed light on the relevant topics. Shri Ranjit Rath, Chairman and Managing Director, IOCL., gave a special speech on the uniqueness of IOCL and the future of the industry.

In this session, Amlan Kanti Das, Senior Vice President (Management and Research & Development), Luminous Power Technology Pvt. Ltd., among others, presented on the modern era of advanced technology and advanced processes in the manufacture of chemical batteries.

C.P. Bhartiya, Board of Trustees, North Odisha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, proposed the vote of thanks.