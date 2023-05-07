Odisha Athletes Shine At Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship

Bhubaneswar: Ace Odisha sprinter Jayanti Behera clinched a triple for the country, winning the women’s 100m, 200m and 400m Gold medals at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship in Bengaluru.

Visually impaired Odisha athlete Pankaj Bhue followed his men’s 100m silver with a long jump Gold medal for the country at the championship.

Besides, Odisha woman javelin thrower Suchitra Parida secured the Silver medal for the country with an effort of 14.10m at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also congratulated Jayanti Behera on Twitter.