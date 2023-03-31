satyabrat sahu
Top NewsBreakingState

Odisha Assigns Additional Charge To IAS Officers Satyabrata Sahu, Chithra Arumugam

By Pragativadi News Service
17

Bhubaneswar: Satyabrata Sahu has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary of Forest & Environment department. Sahu is currently holding the post of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

He is also the additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department with additional chief secretary to government, Odia Language, Literature, Culture Department.

Chithra Arumugam, special secretary of Planning and Convergence Department, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Public Enterprises Department

Pragativadi News Service 19368 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking