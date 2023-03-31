Odisha Assigns Additional Charge To IAS Officers Satyabrata Sahu, Chithra Arumugam

Bhubaneswar: Satyabrata Sahu has been given additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary of Forest & Environment department. Sahu is currently holding the post of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

He is also the additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department with additional chief secretary to government, Odia Language, Literature, Culture Department.

Chithra Arumugam, special secretary of Planning and Convergence Department, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Public Enterprises Department