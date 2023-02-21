Odisha Assembly’s Budget Session Begins Amid Protest By Opposition

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly got underway on Tuesday amid protest by the opposition.

The House began at 11 am with the customary address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

The BJP MLAs boycott the address of Governor Lal and staged a dharna at the entrance of the House.

The session will commence in two phases. The first phase will be held from February 21 to March 1st and the second from March 10th till April 6th.

The presentation of the Budget for the Year 2023 shall take place on February 24. The General Discussion on Budget shall be on February 27, 28, March 1. while the presentation of reports of the Standing Committees shall be on March 9, 10, 11, 12. March 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20-24, 27-29 shall be the days for the demands for grants.

The appropriation of Bill on Budget for the Year 2023-24 shall take place on March 31. The private members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions) shall be done on April 4, 6.