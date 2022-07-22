Odisha Assembly Witnesses Oppositions’ Uproar Over Restriction On Media Entry

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition parties in Odisha Assembly again demanded the entry of media persons to the press gallery to cover the proceedings of the House.

Congress and BJP MLAs gathered at the well of the house and shouted slogans, disrupting the proceedings

Raising the issue during zero hours Congress Chief Whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded the Speaker to lift the restriction and allow media persons to enter the press gallery to cover the proceedings.

He said the members should sit in the house and not in the visitor’s gallery and the press gallery. Soon the Congress members rushed to the well and shouted slogans in favour of their demand.

The BJP members also joined the congress members forcing the speaker to convene an all-party meeting by adjourning the house.

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh adjourned till 11:30 am and convened an all-party meeting to resolve the matter.

Arukha said the new seating arrangements for MLAs and journalists were finalised at an all-party meeting in view of the COVID, said the Speaker.

Since a few days are left for the current session of the Assembly, a decision on lifting the restrictions on the media would be taken in the next session considering the situation at the time, he added.

However, the opposition members were not satisfied with the Speaker’s statement and continued to raise the demand. Unable to conduct the House business, the speaker adjourned the House and convened an all-party meeting.