Odisha Assembly Winter Session To Start From Dec 1

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from December 1 and continue till the 31st of the same month.

A notification in this regard was issued on Sunday after the proposal received approval from Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. The session will have 26 working days including five private members days.

The first supplementary budget of the current financial year will be tabled by the finance minister on the first day of the session.

Official business will be transacted from December 2 to 6. Private members’ business (bills and resolutions) will be tabled on December 3.

Discussion on demand for grants for the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2021-22 will be held from December 7, followed by discussion and approval of the Appropriation Bill.

The house will also meet on all days excluding Sundays and December 25 (X-mas holi day).