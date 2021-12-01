Odisha Assembly Winter Session Begins On Stormy Note

Bhubaneswar: The Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly began on a stormy note on Wednesday as the Congress legislators staged a dharna in front of the Assembly gate over Mamita Meher murder case.

The agitated legislators locked the gate demanding justice to the victim and sacking of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly commenced today and will continue till December 31. The session will have a total of 26 working days including five private members days.

The first supplementary budget of the current financial year will be tabled by the finance minister today.

Official business will be transacted from December 2 to 6. Private members’ business (bills and resolutions) will be tabled on December 3.

Discussion on demand for grants for the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2021-22 will be held from December 7, followed by discussion and approval of the Appropriation Bill.