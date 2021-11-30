Odisha Assembly Winter Session: 3-Tier Security Put In Place

Bhubaneswar: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in put in place for smooth running of the Winter Session of Odisha Assembly from Wednesday onwards, said Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi on Tuesday.

After reviewing security arrangements in the vulnerable spots, the Police Commissioner informed that a three-tier security system has been arranged within the Assembly premises to prevent any untoward incidents.

While prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped on all roads connecting the State Assembly to curb agitations, five Control Rooms have been set up at key places for monitoring, said Priyadarshi and added that Quick Action Team (QAT) and Special Tactical Unit (STU) have been deployed.

Nearly 30 platoons of police force have been deployed with 6 Additional SPs, 11 ACPs, 13 Inspectors, 62 Officers, 20 Traffic Personnel.

Winter Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from December 1 and continue till December 31 with 26 working days. The House members will meet for around five hours daily.