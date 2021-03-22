Odisha Assembly to hold special discussion on Mahatma Gandhi tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly will hold a special discussion tomorrow from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the State.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patra said the Question Hour, Zero Hour and Adjournment Motions will not be taken up in the House and added that the entire proceeding will be devoted to the discussion Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

The discussion will start from 10 am to 1 pm on Tuesday. The discussion will be devoted to various aspects of Mahatma Gandhi’s tour in Odisha. The Speaker had adjourned the House till tomorrow.