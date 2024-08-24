Odisha Assembly Stalled For 5th Day Over Reservation Issue

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly adjournment continued for the fifth straight day on Saturday amid commotion caused by the opposition BJD and Congress members over the reservation issue.

SCs, STs, and OBCs are not receiving the reservations they are entitled to. As Congress MLAs protested with placards calling for protection for SCs, STs, and OBCs, the BJD joined in support. Members from both Congress and BJD were observed gathering at the centre of the house, creating a commotion.

As the next MBBS registration approaches, students from certain categories are not receiving appropriate reservations. Consequently, the opposition has called for the cancellation of the registration process and the issuance of a new notification. They have made their presence felt in the legislature by chanting slogans, asserting that tribals and the oppressed backward classes will not be overlooked.

From the session’s start on Saturday, Congress MLA Rama Chandra Kadam brought up the reservation issue for SCs, STs, and OBCs, noting that while OBCs constitute 54 per cent of the state’s population and SCs and STs together make up 40 per cent, they are not adequately safeguarded. Instead of the expected 38.75 per cent, only 20 per cent reservation is allocated to the SC and ST categories, and no reservation is provided for the backward classes.

A total of 1360 seats are open for enrollment in NEET, private universities, and AIIMS. Of these, 10% are reserved for the general category students, who represent 6% of the state’s population, under the EWS quota. However, SC and STs are allocated only 20% of reservations instead of their 38.75% share, leading to a loss of about 255 MBBS seats. Similarly, OBCs are not granted any reservation, which results in a potential loss of 367 seats. Consequently, there is a call to cancel the enrollment process starting from the 29th, demanding that SC, ST, and OBC reservations be implemented as per constitutional provisions. The Congress MLAs’ leader has demanded the issuance of a new notification regarding this matter. Following this, Congress members gathered at the centre of the house, displaying placards, chanting slogans, and initiating a protest.

BJD MLA Arun Sahu stated, “While reservation poses a problem nationwide, it’s particularly acute in Odisha.” SC-STs receive a 38.75 per cent reservation in employment but only 20 per cent in medical and engineering education. OBC and SEBC children receive no reservations. They should be granted the protections intended for them, including a state-wide caste-based census. Of the 2200 medical admission seats in Odisha, 20 per cent are allocated to SC-STs and 10 per cent to economically weaker sections of the upper class. This allocation translates to 168 seats for SC-STs, despite their 38.75 per cent reservation share. OBCs and SEBCs, however, receive no reservations. Consequently, the BJD demands that OBC students receive at least a 27 per cent reservation.

While an 11.25% reservation is applied in the employment sector, it should be implemented in the education sector too to prevent student deprivation. The 2011 census indicates that OBCs comprise 54% of the population. Without an 11.25% reservation, OBC students may protest, especially with medical enrollments underway. Consequently, BJD members have protested in the assembly, demanding 38.75% reservation for SC/ST students and 11.75% for OBC students.