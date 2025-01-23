Ahead of the Odisha Assembly budget session, Speaker Surama Padhy warned opposition legislators to refrain from their disruptive behaviour during the sessions.

In a statement to the media, Padhy expressed that constructive suggestions from opposition members would be welcomed. However, she emphasized that disruptions and obstructive behaviour would not be tolerated. After attending the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Patna, she made these remarks.

The Speaker urged opposition parties to play a constructive role and offer meaningful suggestions during the session while asserting that the House will not accept any disturbances.

The third session of the 17th Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 13 and conclude on April 5. Before the session, the Speaker will convene an all-party meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget for 2025-26 on February 17. The general discussion of the Budget will held on February 20 and 21, while discussions on Demands for Grants will commence on March 10 and continue until March 28. Reports from various Departmentally Related Standing Committees will be presented to the House on March 7.

Opposition BJD Responds Sharply, Congress Seeks Cooperation

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has strongly criticized Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy over her remarks regarding the behaviour of Opposition members in the House.

During a press conference at the BJD headquarters, Sankha Bhavan, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, senior BJD leader and former Speaker Pramila Mallik expressed her displeasure with recent comments made by Speaker Padhi. Mallik stated that Padhy’s remarks were inappropriate and compromised the expected neutrality of the Speaker’s role.

“The Speaker is expected to uphold impartiality and avoid favouring or criticizing any particular party, in line with the traditions of democracy. However, Padhi’s statement appears to echo the sentiments of the ruling BJP,” Mallik remarked.

Additionally, Mallik accused Padhy of undermining the dignity of the Speaker’s position by warning that indiscipline from Opposition members during the Budget session would not be tolerated. She also demanded clarification on whether Padhi was affiliated with any political party while serving as Speaker, highlighting that Padhi had attended a party event.

The Deputy Chief Whip of BJD, Pratap Keshari Deb, described the Speaker’s statement as ridiculous. He emphasized that the assembly belongs to the opposition and that it is the Speaker’s responsibility to ensure the house runs smoothly when the opposition raises any issues. Deb stated that the Speaker would be accountable for any resulting chaos and inaction. He warned that if the opposition is not allocated sufficient time, disorder will ensue.

Congress MLA Ramachandra Kadam expressed respect for the Speaker, asserting that the Congress party believes in democracy. He maintained that the Speaker should treat all parties equally, adding that if everyone cooperates, there will be no chaos in the assembly.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Saroj Padhi criticized the BJD, claiming they still believe they are in power and can act without accountability. He pointed out that in the last two assembly sessions, chaos had reached a point where it was widely agreed that order was necessary.

Padhi supported the Speaker’s statement, stating that the Speaker must maintain order in the house and take any necessary actions to do so. He remarked that the behaviour of BJD MLAs towards the Speaker is unprecedented and suggested that both the BJD and Congress have disrespected the Speaker. This is why a censure motion was presented, and Padhi called on the Speaker to take strict action against those who disrupt proceedings.