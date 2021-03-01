Odisha Assembly Speaker Takes COVID-19 Jab

Bhubaneswar: After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the State Assembly dispensary here today.

Besides, Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh also took the COVID-19 Jab at the dispensary.

The country is now expanding its vaccination drive beyond healthcare and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk.

Those now eligible to be vaccinated include people over 60, as well as those over 45 who have ailments such as heart disease or diabetes that make coronavirus infections more dangerous.

The shots will be given for free at government hospitals and will also be sold at over 10,000 private hospitals at a fixed price of 250 rupees.