Odisha Assembly Speaker Holds All-Party Meeting Ahead Of Budget Session

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the six-day session of the 16th Odisha Assembly, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Tuesday held an all-party meeting.

Speaking to media persons, ruling BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said that the upcoming Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will be held under strict Covid restrictions, despite a steep decline in Covid-19 cases in the State.

“All restrictions that were applicable earlier shall remain in force. Everyone will be tested for Covid-19 before the session,” Mallick informed.

While the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Narasingha ⁬Mishra and Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari attended the meeting via video conferencing, Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick attended the meeting in person.