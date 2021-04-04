Odisha Assembly Speaker Hints At Day Time Curfew!

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro hinted that the State government might impose day time curfew in next 4-5 days due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Currently, CM Naveen Patnaik is reviewing the present situation, he added.

Worth mentioning, the State government has already announced to enforce night curfew in 10 districts of Odisha from Monday till further orders in view f rising COVID infections.

Odisha today reported 471 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,42,695. Highest number of 85 cases were detected in Sundargarh, followed by Kalahandi (50) and Nuapada (42).