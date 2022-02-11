Odisha Assembly Speaker Expresses Displeasure On Centre’s Claim Of Not Receiving Any State Legislative Council Resolution

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Central government denied receiving any resolution passed in the Odisha Assembly for the formation of a Legislative Council in the State, Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Surjya Narayan Patro, has expressed his shock and displeasure on the former’s claim.

Patro, in reaction to a statement of Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, informed that the resolution for setting up of Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) had been sent to the Centre on September 18, 2018.

“The copy of the resolution was sent to the Secretary Generals of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Secretaries of Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs at New Delhi, respectively and letter to Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs Department in Bhubaneswar on September 18, 2018. Not only once, whenever any query was raised by the Centre, but the prompt reply was also provided by the Odisha Assembly,” informed Patro.

Rijiju on Thursday, replying to a written question by BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, had clarified that as per Ministry records till date it has not received any resolution from the Odisha government for setting up of Vidhan Parishad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Odisha Assembly on September 6, 2018, had passed a resolution for the setting up of Vidhan Parishad in the State.