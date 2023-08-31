Odisha Assembly Speaker election on Sept 21

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker election will be held on September 21, official sources said today.

The position fell vacant after Bikram Keshari Arukha resigned from the post in May.

The date for filing of nomination papers for the election is September 18.

In another major development, the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly will be held from September 22. The session is scheduled to continue till October 4.

A supplementary budget will be tabled in the Assembly on October 3.