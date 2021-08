Bhubaneswar: Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro has convened an all-party meeting on August 27. The meeting will take place ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly that will be kicking off in September 1.

Announcing the decision to convene the all-party meeting, Patro said a discussion will be on how to run the House in a better manner.

Besides, discussions will likely be held on the smooth functioning of the proceedings with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.