Odisha Assembly session will function normally from tomorrow: Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Thursday said that the proceedings of the Odisha Assembly will function normally from tomorrow.

He said this has been decided by the all party meet on Thursday. Patro said the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to put forth government’s standpoint on paddy procurement issue tomorrow at 11.30.

The Speaker said the high drama on the demand of apology from Subash Panigrahi on his abortive suicide bid in the House has come to an end as it was decided in the all party meet that the issue will not be raised again in the Assembly.

The Speaker, however, said a Special Privilege Committee will be formed under his stewardship soon and this will decide on the future course of action against the concerned MLA.

Worthwhile to mention that the proceedings of the State Assembly were disrupted for five days consecutively as legislators from BJD, BJP and Congress remained adamant on their demands. While the BJD demanded unconditional apology from Subas Panigrahi over his suicide bid in House, BJP and Congress members raised issues on paddy procurement.