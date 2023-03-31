Odisha Assembly Session Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned sine die four days ahead of its schedule.

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh announced the adjournment of the 27-day budget session. The government made a sudden U-turn today and withdrew three important bills on the last day.

During this session, the government introduced total six bills. However, only one of them (Odisha Appropriation Bill-2023) was passed while three important bills were withdrawn at the last moment in a dramatic manner.

The Bills are Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Odisha Amendment) Bill 2023, the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2023.

The government Chief Whip, Prashant Kumar Muduli moved a motion to withdraw the bills while Minister Tukuni Sahu, Minister Jagannath Saraka and Minister Pramila Mallik proposed for withdrawal of these bills, which was later accepted by the Speaker.

Official sources said the government may take the ordinance route to pass the three bills and hence they were withdrawn from the Assembly.

The Budget session was scheduled to run for 27 days in two phases from February 21 to April 6. But, it lasted a total of 23 days in two phases from February 21. During this session, condolence motion was passed in the house in honor of six late members.

The session witnessed tussle between Opposition and Government on the issues like murder of health minister Nab Das, fake certificate racket, 5-T Governance system, Mahanadi water dispute, cutting of Central rice quota.

During this session, a motion was discussed and a petition was also presented regarding the investigation into the murder of Naba Das. Twelve adjournment notices were moved, out of which nine were discussed. A total of 6 statements from the government have been announced in the House during this session. Three CAG reports and 12 annual reports have been presented in the House. The budget for the financial year 2023-24 has been presented and passed.