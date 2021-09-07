Odisha Assembly Passes State Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bhubaneswar: In a major development during the State Assembly monsoon session, Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been passed on Tuesday.

The bill carries a total of 50 percent reservation the Scheduled caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the Other Backward Class (OBC).

It is pertinent to mention that passing this bill is likely to pave the way for the Municipal Polls in the State.

“The aforesaid judgment of the Courts and the Constitutional provisions relating to the subject do not demand any amendment in the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 so far as it relates to reservation of seats in urban elections for SC and ST Citizens. But, in order to comply the decision of Hon’ble High Court of Odisha, delivered on the basis of orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, it has become expedient to limit the total extent of reservation for election in ULBs to 50%,” a press note released by the State Government read.

“In view of the above decisions of the Hon’ble Courts, the State Government is left with no other option but to amend the relevant provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003. Therefore, amendments of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 have been proposed to fix the upper ceiling of reservation of seats for SC, ST, and BCC to 50% and the upper limit of reservation of seats for BCC not to exceed 27%,” it stated.