Odisha Assembly Passes Resolution To Include ‘Ahimsa’ In Preamble Of Constitution

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to include the word ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

The resolution was passed commemorating the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha on March 23, 1921.

Entire Odisha is celebrating 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to the State today. A special discussion was tabled in the State Assembly on this occasion.

The House discussed various aspects of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Odisha during the first hour of the day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing the House during the discussion said Odisha was where Mahatma’s heart was. Gandhiji had visited Odisha on 8 different occasions and toured several places across the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha had a special place in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

“Of all the things that this country has given to the world, Gandhi’s philosophy and his message stands out as one of its greatest contributions,” he said.

He further stated that Gandhi’s emphasis on the shunning of individual greed and his exhortation to think of the community is the reminder that the world needs.

“There is also an increasing polarisation and divisiveness globally. Gandhi’s commitment to pluralism and his message of tolerance and harmony is as relevant now as it was then. The Mahatma’s non-violent resistance is a spark that ignited peaceful movement around the world,” he added.

Quoting Martin Luther King, JR, the Chief Minister said, “If Humanity is to progress, Gandhi is inescapable… We may ignore at our own risk”.

The Odisha CM said this statement was relevant for today’s world as well.

The Chief Minister said the state government was totally committed to the principles and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and renaming the state secretariat as “Loka Seba Bhawan” was not a symbolism.