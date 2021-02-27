Odisha Assembly Passes Resolution On Puri Srimandir Parikrama Yojana

Bhubaneswar: A resolution on Puri Srimandir Parikrama Yojana (temple corridor plan), proposed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was passed unanimously in the Odisha Assembly on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the resolution in the House through video conference.

Three following resolutions were moved in the House by the CM:

Completion of the Shrimandira Parikrama Plan with dedication at the earliest.

To give opportunity to all Odias and devotees of Lord Jagannath to contribute their efforts in the completion of the plan

To extend gratitude to the residents of Puri town for their sacrifice for the corridor plan

While introducing the resolutions, the Odisha CM said, “The greatest identity of Odia community is Lord Jagannath. Our history, culture, tradition and belief system are all centered on Almighty. He is the symbol of Odia esteem and pride.”

Naveen stated that the Srimandir Parikrama Yojana was finalised after several rounds of meetings by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) led by the Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb with different stakeholders.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his gratitude towards Puri Gajapati Maharaj, servitors, and people of Puri for their cooperation in the grand initiative.

The members of opposition parties both BJP and Congress welcomed the resolution.

As per the Srimandir Parikrama Plan, entire area within 75 metre around the Jagannath Temple will be transformed into heritage corridor to attract millions of devotees from across the world.