Odisha Assembly Passes Resolution Congratulating Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Monday passed a resolution congratulating Draupadi Murmu for assuming the highest constitutional post of India.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Niranjan Pujari moved the resolution which was unanimously passed in the House.

Murmu took oath as the President of India on Monday and was a former member of the Odisha assembly.

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha has informed that he would consider the proposal for felicitation of Murmu by the MLAs in New Delhi.